Draft UN resolution would condemn attacks on Rohingyas

Britain has circulated a draft U.N. resolution that would condemn the violence that has sent over 600,000 Rohingya Muslims fleeing from Myanmar to Bangladesh and call on Myanmar's government to immediately halt military operations in Rakhine state.

The proposal expresses "grave concern" at accounts that Myanmar security forces and vigilantes used disproportionate force, systematic destruction of property and sexual violence against the Rohingya community in Rakhine.

The draft was sent to members of the Security Council and obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press. It also condemns Aug. 25 attacks by Rohingya rebels that sparked the violence.