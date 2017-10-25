Durable goods orders rise moderate 2.2 per cent in September

WASHINGTON — Orders for long-lasting manufactured goods rose 2.2 per cent in September, the biggest gain in three months, led by a big increase in orders for commercial aircraft. A key category that tracks business investment posted a third straight solid monthly gain.

The Commerce Department says that the September advance in durable goods followed a 2 per cent rise in August and was the sharpest increase since a 6.4 per cent jump in June.

The strength reflected a big 31.5 per cent surge in orders for commercial aircraft, a volatile category that can swing widely from month to month. A key category that serves as a proxy for business investment was up 1.3 per cent in September, following identical 1.3 per cent gains in August and July.