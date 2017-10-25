News / World

Durable goods orders rise moderate 2.2 per cent in September

This Tuesday, June 13, 2017, photo shows the Mark Miller Toyota dealership in Salt Lake City. On Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, the Commerce Department releases its September report on durable goods. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

WASHINGTON — Orders for long-lasting manufactured goods rose 2.2 per cent in September, the biggest gain in three months, led by a big increase in orders for commercial aircraft. A key category that tracks business investment posted a third straight solid monthly gain.

The Commerce Department says that the September advance in durable goods followed a 2 per cent rise in August and was the sharpest increase since a 6.4 per cent jump in June.

The strength reflected a big 31.5 per cent surge in orders for commercial aircraft, a volatile category that can swing widely from month to month. A key category that serves as a proxy for business investment was up 1.3 per cent in September, following identical 1.3 per cent gains in August and July.

Analysts believe manufacturing is rebounding after two years of weakness.

