Durable goods orders rise moderate 2.2 per cent in September

WASHINGTON — Orders for long-lasting manufactured goods rose 2.2
per cent
in September, the biggest gain in three months, led by a big increase in orders for commercial aircraft. A key category that tracks business investment posted a third straight solid monthly gain.
The Commerce Department says that the September advance in durable goods followed a 2
per cent
rise in August and was the sharpest increase since a 6.4
per cent
jump in June.
The strength reflected a big 31.5
per cent
surge in orders for commercial aircraft, a volatile category that can swing widely from month to month. A key category that serves as a proxy for business investment was up 1.3
per cent
in September, following identical 1.3
per cent
gains in August and July.
Analysts believe manufacturing is rebounding after two years of weakness.