Ex-judge is first to be sentenced in FIFA scandal
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A former judge who led Guatemala's soccer federation is set to be the first person sentenced in the U.S. in the world soccer scandal.
Hector Trujillo is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn. Trujillo pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy in June.
He admitted to accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from a company trying to secure sports marketing contracts.
Trujillo was arrested in December 2015 in Port Canaveral, Florida. Prosecutors say the former general secretary of Guatemala's soccer federation should serve more than three years in prison.