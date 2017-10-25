Ex-judge is first to be sentenced in FIFA scandal

NEW YORK — A former judge who led Guatemala's soccer federation is set to be the first person sentenced in the U.S. in the world soccer scandal.

Trujillo was arrested in December 2015 in Port Canaveral, Florida. Prosecutors say the former general secretary of Guatemala's soccer federation should serve more than three years in prison. Defence lawyers are asking for no prison time for crimes between 2009 and 2016. According to his plea agreement, he will not contest any sentence less than four years and nine months in prison.