News / World

Ex-judge is first to be sentenced in FIFA scandal

FILE - In this June 2, 2017, file photo, former Guatemalan judge Hector Trujillo leaves Brooklyn federal court after pleading guilty in New York. Trujillo, a former judge who led Guatemala's soccer federation, is set to be the first person sentenced in the U.S. in the world soccer scandal. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 25, in federal court in the Brooklyn Borough of New York. Trujillo pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy in June. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

FILE - In this June 2, 2017, file photo, former Guatemalan judge Hector Trujillo leaves Brooklyn federal court after pleading guilty in New York. Trujillo, a former judge who led Guatemala's soccer federation, is set to be the first person sentenced in the U.S. in the world soccer scandal. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 25, in federal court in the Brooklyn Borough of New York. Trujillo pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy in June. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK — A former judge who led Guatemala's soccer federation is set to be the first person sentenced in the U.S. in the world soccer scandal.

Hector Trujillo is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn. Trujillo pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy in June.

He admitted to accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from a company trying to secure sports marketing contracts.

Trujillo was arrested in December 2015 in Port Canaveral, Florida. Prosecutors say the former general secretary of Guatemala's soccer federation should serve more than three years in prison. Defence lawyers are asking for no prison time for crimes between 2009 and 2016. According to his plea agreement, he will not contest any sentence less than four years and nine months in prison.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular