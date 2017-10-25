Fight over prosecutor firing again paralyzes Mexico's Senate
MEXICO CITY — Mexico's Senate has been paralyzed for a second day as opposition legislators fight the governing party's attempt to hold a secret vote on upholding the firing of a key prosecutor.
A large number of legislators from the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, the PRI, didn't show up for a scheduled vote Wednesday. With only 45 senators present, the Senate recessed until Thursday.
A senator from the left-
The administration says the prosecutor was fired for revealing parts of an ongoing investigation. Opponents say the PRI is trying to blunt an investigation into possible illegal campaign finances.