Florida school: Teacher fired for throwing scissors in class

ORLANDO, Fla. — Officals say a Florida teacher has been fired for throwing scissors in his classroom.

Orange County Public Schools spokeswoman Shari Bobinski says the eighth-grade science teacher was let go Monday from Westridge Middle School. He had just started this fall and was still in his probationary period.

A mother of one of the students told local news outlets that the teacher was angry at another student Friday when he threw the scissors. She said the scissors ricocheted off a whiteboard and hit her daughter in the face.

Bobinski says the scissors didn't actually hit the student, but throwing them was enough to warrant the teacher's termination.