French film institute goes ahead with Polanski retrospective

PARIS — France's famed film institute La Cinematheque Francaise says it will go ahead with a retrospective of works by director Roman Polanski despite opposition by feminist groups.

La Cinematheque said Wednesday that calls to cancel the Polanski screenings — attended by the director — only began "in the last few days" as the sexual harassment accusations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein gained force. The statement said it would not change the program that begins Monday.

Weinstein denies the allegations.

The institute said its role was not to moralize — in regard to the Polish-born director who in the 1970s pleaded guilty to having sex in the U.S. with a 13-year-old girl whom he plied with champagne and Quaaludes.