German autobahn shut down after beer truck loses cargo

BERLIN — Police say a stretch of autobahn in central Germany was temporarily shut down after a beer truck hit a guard rail that ripped its side open and spilled 30,000 bottles across the highway.

Police in Friedberg, north of Frankfurt, said the accident took place Wednesday morning on the A45 highway when a driver lost control of her car and hit the right guard rail, then swerved back into the road against the truck.

The truck then collided with the middle guard rail, which ripped its side open. Some 1,500 cases of beer spilled across the road, leaving broken glass and a sudsy mess along a 200-meter (yard) stretch.