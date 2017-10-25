German police confiscate weapons, munitions in Berlin raids

Berlin police say they've confiscated weapons and a large quantity of munitions in a series of raids in the German capital focused on a man they allege is connected to Islamic extremism.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that the 40-year-old German man was taken into custody in the overnight raids in four locations and is expected to be brought before a judge later in the day.

Authorities say the raids came after a multiple-month investigation and that they decided to act over fears that the weapons could be used in an attack, even though no concrete plans were known.