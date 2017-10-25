Germany: Couple backs off plan to call baby Lucifer

BERLIN — A baby in Germany won't be named Lucifer after authorities intervened.

A registrar in the central city of Kassel sought clarification from the local district court after a couple sought to give their son the name. Court official Matthias Grund told news agency dpa Wednesday that the registrar suspected the name could endanger the child's well-being.

The parents, who were not identified, were persuaded to relent during a closed-door hearing at the local court and decided to call their son Lucian instead. That saved the court from having to decide whether Lucifer was acceptable.