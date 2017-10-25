Giant sequoia doing well 4 months after Idaho uprooting

BOISE, Idaho — A 10-story-tall tree moved two city blocks on giant rollers last summer has passed its first checkup.

Tree mover David Cox of Environmental Design examined the 800,000-pound (363,000-kilogram) sequoia on Wednesday and says there's new growth and overall the tree is looking good at its new location in Boise, Idaho.

But he says he's a bit concerned about some broken bark and smoothed-over bark near the base that might have been caused by animals or vandals or somebody climbing.

Naturalist John Muir sent the tree as a seedling to Boise more than a century ago where it was planted in a doctor's yard.