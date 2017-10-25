Grambling open for classes after deadly shooting on campus

GRAMBLING, La. — The Latest on a deadly shooting at Grambling State University (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

Grambling State University in Louisiana is open for classes hours after a student and his friend were fatally shot on campus following an altercation.

The university posted a message on Twitter that said offices are open Wednesday with normal business hours and students are expected to attend classes as scheduled.

The shooter remained at large. Authorities at the historically black university didn't immediately identify a possible motive for the shooting, which was reported to campus police shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Lincoln Parish Sheriff's spokesman Stephen Williams said the shooting followed a fight that started inside a dorm room and spilled out into the courtyard.

A university spokesman identified the victims as Grambling senior Earl Andrews and Monquiarius Caldwell. Both were 23 and from Farmerville, Louisiana.

___

5:37 a.m.

A sheriff's spokesman says a student and his friend were fatally shot at Grambling State University after an altercation that began in a dorm room, and the shooter fled the scene.

Lincoln Parish Sheriff's spokesman Stephen Williams says detectives are at the scene of the double homicide, assisting campus police, after getting 911 calls starting at 12:04 a.m. Wednesday.

"It was an altercation that started inside one of the dorm rooms and spilled out into the courtyard," Williams said. "We're interviewing witnesses."