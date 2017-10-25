High school named for Confederate general to be renamed

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A school board member wants a northern Virginia high school named for a Confederate general to be renamed Justice High.

The Fairfax County school board is scheduled to pick a new name for J.E.B. Stuart High on Thursday. The board voted in July to change the name but delayed selecting the new name.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2h8priv ) board member Sandy Evans plans to suggest Justice High because the word promotes tolerance, diversity and inclusion. At least three others on the 12-person board support the idea.