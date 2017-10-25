Judo Federation chastises Abu Dhabi over Israeli treatment

JERUSALEM — The International Judo Federation is demanding that the United Arab Emirates treat Israeli athletes equally after reports it is banning the Israeli flag at an upcoming contest.

A letter from the IJF to the president of the UAE Judo Federation says "all delegations, including the Israeli delegation, shall be treated absolutely equally in all aspects, without any exception."

The letter was sent to the World Jewish Congress, which had asked the IJF to intervene.

There was no comment Wednesday from the UAE, which has no diplomatic relations with Israel.

Israeli Sports Minister Miri Regev condemned the ban, saying a boycott pacifies "those refusing to recognize our existence."