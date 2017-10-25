Legoland New York to open in Hudson Valley in 2020

GOSHEN, N.Y. — A 170-acre Legoland amusement park is set to open in the Hudson Valley in 2020.

Merlin Entertainments and local officials announced the timetable on Wednesday, near where the park will be built 50 miles north of New York City. Officials said $350 million will be invested in the project, which is expected to create 1,300 full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs.

A local planning board voted in favour of the project last week amid opposition from some residents who fear added congestion in this suburban area.