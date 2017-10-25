Man arrested, accused of threatening Mississippi courthouse

IUKA, Miss. — A man who authorities say made terroristic threats to employees at a Mississippi courthouse has been arrested.

The Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that 47-year-old Bernard Sylvester Hird Jr. of Jonesboro, Georgia, was arrested Sunday near Atlanta and waived extradition Monday to that northeast Mississippi county.

Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty said Hird is accused of calling in a threat of "a Las Vegas-style shooting" at the county courthouse Oct. 4. News outlets report Hird had missed his court date there after being cited for failing to stop at a weigh station while he was working as a truck driver.