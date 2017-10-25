Memorial service set for police diver who died in river
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A memorial service is set for a New York police officer who died in a river while training as part of an underwater rescue team.
Mourners will gather at a sports arena in Buffalo on Wednesday to
Lehner's body was pulled from the Niagara River on Oct. 17, five days after he went missing during a training dive.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered that flags on all state government buildings be flown at half-staff on Wednesday. Niagara Falls and the international Peace Bridge will be illuminated in blue to
As a military police officer, Lehner was deployed to Iraq and Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.