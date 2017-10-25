Mexican woman's protection from deportation revoked - again

ATLANTA — Federal immigration authorities have for the second time this year revoked the protection from deportation granted to a Mexican woman whose case grabbed national headlines when she was a Georgia college student seven years ago.

Federal government lawyers said in a court filing Wednesday that the government had re-evaluated 29-year-old Jessica Colotl's protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and decided not to renew it.

The government previously revoked Colotl's DACA status in May. Her lawyers argued the government did so illegally, without notice, without due process and without a reasoned explanation.