Mexico central bank increases hedge auctions to support peso

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's central bank says it's moving to bolster the peso, which has taken a beating from uncertainty related to renegotiation of the North America Free Trade Agreement.

The bank said Wednesday it will increase the peso coverage contracts it auctions to cushion the risk of holding pesos, which recently fell as low as 19.28 per dollar before recovering.

The bank will add $4 billion to the initial offering of $1 billion in non-deliverable forward contracts, which are renewable.

The auctions will be held weekly between Oct. 26 and Dec. 6.