MEXICO CITY — Authorities in Mexico say a mudslide has buried a home in southern Chiapas state, killing five children from the same family.

Two girls and three boys between the ages of 3 and 11 died early Wednesday in the community of Tzajalho in the Larrainzar municipality about 16 miles (26 kilometres ) north of San Cristobal de la Casas.

Chiapas Civil Defence said in a statement that the slide occurred around 5:20 a.m. It blamed heavy rains and saturated soil.