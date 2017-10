Murder suspect's lawyers seek more time to prepare defence

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Attorneys for a man accused of abducting and killing a University of Illinois scholar from China are asking for more time to prepare his defence .

The News-Gazette in Champaign reports that Christensen's public defenders asked Tuesday for a trial delay so they can prepare a thorough defence . The attorneys noted the average time between indictment and trial in federal death penalty prosecutions is 28 months. The government said in September it was considering the death penalty. That was before Christensen was indicted on charges of kidnapping and making false statements to federal investigators.