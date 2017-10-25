NY prosecutor indicted in 2012 police brutality coverup

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — A district attorney in New York has been indicted on charges that he obstructed a federal civil rights investigation into the beating of a handcuffed prisoner by a police chief.

Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota (SPOH'-tuh) is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday on the charge. The chief of the district attorney's anti-corruption bureau was also indicted.

The charges relate to an FBI investigation that led to the conviction of former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke. He's serving prison time for beating a man arrested for stealing items from his SUV.

Spota's attorney did not immediately return phone call and email.

A spokesman for the district attorney's office had no comment.