NY regulators investigating NRA insurance for gun owners

An insurance policy being offered by the nation's most powerful gun lobbying group is under scrutiny by insurance regulators after gun-control groups raised questions about how it's being marketed.

The National Rifle Association's Carry Guard insurance was launched earlier this year. It's being promoted to gun-owners in case they shoot someone in self- defence and face legal costs.

Gun-control advocates believe it will lull gun owners into a false sense of security and encourage them to shoot rather than try to avoid confrontations.

New York state financial regulators have now launched an investigation into how it's being marketed.

The NRA didn't immediately return messages seeking comment. Lockton Affinity, the insurance company that administers the policies, says it is fully co-operating with the department's inquiry.