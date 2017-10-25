Officials: Security issue at Miami airport; suspect arrested
MIAMI — Officials say an unspecified security incident has occurred at Miami International Airport and police have one suspect in custody.
Airport officials said in a tweet Wednesday that the situation was under control. There were no reports of injuries or shots fired.
Local television news reports showed a group of police officers standing around a person in handcuffs on the floor of the airport terminal.
No other details were immediately available.