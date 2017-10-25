Philippine President Duterte to visit Japan next week

TOKYO — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will visit Japan next week for talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on key regional concerns including North Korea.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday the meeting between the two leaders ahead of two upcoming regional summits next month provides great opportunity to discuss pressing issues such as North Korea's nuclear and missile threat.

Suga says Japan hopes to deepen co-operation with the Philippines as strategic partners to contribute to the region's stability and prosperity.

The two leaders also will be hosting President Donald Trump when he makes his first presidential Asia tour next month.