Police calm tempers as Thais queue for king's funeral

BANGKOK — The Latest on the funeral of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej (all times local):

1 p.m.

Police are trying to calm occasional flare-ups of tension among mourners who've waited under the hot sun to enter the cordoned-off area in Bangkok where elaborate ceremonies and processions for King Bhumibol Adulyadej's (POO-mee-pon AH-dun-yaa-det) funeral will take place.

There have been accusations of queue jumping and sharp exchanges between some of the black-clad mourners, many of whom have endured heat and tropical downpours for at least a day as they waited to enter.

Volunteers are handing out water as the crowds slowly move through security checks into the historic royal quarter.