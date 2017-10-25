Private Missouri college creates mandatory patriotism class

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — An evangelical Christian college in Missouri is now requiring freshman to take a class aimed at encouraging patriotism.

The College of the Ozarks has unveiled a military science class called Patriotic Education and Fitness. The course aims to educate students on modern military customs, U.S. politics and flag protocol. It will also teach rifle marksmanship, map reading and rope knotting.

The college held an event Monday to introduce the new course.

College President Jerry Davis says patriotic education "must be taught, it must be modeled and it must be emphasized."