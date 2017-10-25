Questions loom as Mattis visits SKorea: Can diplomacy work?

BANGKOK — U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis is visiting the Korean Peninsula at a momentous juncture in the faltering effort to persuade Pyongyang to halt and dismantle its nuclear weapons program.

Ominous questions hang in the air.

Is diplomacy failing? Is war approaching?

Mattis' second trip as Pentagon boss to Seoul will take place Friday, following his consultations with Asian partners on a unified approach to resolve the North Korea crisis.