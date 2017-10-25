Retired Mississippi sheriff faces evidence tampering charge

JACKSON, Miss. — A retired Mississippi sheriff's deputy is facing a federal evidence tampering charge, accused of planting a baton next to the body of a man he shot to death in 2013.

The one-count indictment against former Bolivar County Deputy Walter Grant of Cleveland was unsealed Wednesday in federal court in Greenville.

Grant pleaded not guilty and is free on $10,000 bail. His lawyer didn't immediately return a phone call from The Associated Press, but has previously denied that Grant did anything wrong.

The indictment says Grant planted the baton after shooting 20-year-old Willie Bingham Jr., adding that made it look like Bingham had been armed.