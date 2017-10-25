Retired Mississippi sheriff faces evidence tampering charge
JACKSON, Miss. — A retired Mississippi sheriff's deputy is facing a federal evidence tampering charge, accused of planting a baton next to the body of a man he shot to death in 2013.
The one-count indictment against former Bolivar County Deputy Walter Grant of Cleveland was unsealed Wednesday in federal court in Greenville.
Grant pleaded not guilty and is free on $10,000 bail. His lawyer didn't immediately return a phone call from The Associated Press, but has previously denied that Grant did anything wrong.
The indictment says Grant planted the baton after shooting 20-year-old Willie Bingham Jr., adding that made it look like Bingham had been armed.
Grant was indicted in 2015 on state manslaughter charges. He's been tried twice on those charges, and both times jurors were unable to reach a verdict.