Right meets left - maybe they'll find room in the centre?

WASHINGTON — Right meets left, and maybe they'll find room in the centre ?

The North Carolina congressman who heads the House Freedom Caucus popped in to talk taxes with the Senate's Democratic leader on Wednesday morning.

GOP Rep. Mark Meadows requested the meeting after New York Sen. Chuck Schumer scolded Meadows' group for backing a Senate budget plan that's shorn of spending cuts favoured by the conservative lawmakers.

Meadows said afterward: "I thought that it was important that we have a real discussion." And he said, "actually, we had a good discussion about tax reform."

Schumer was asked if there might be an opportunity for common ground. His reply: "No comments. What do you think?"