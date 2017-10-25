Sheriff: Father abandoned 5-year-old son in woods and fled

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Authorities are searching for a Mississippi man accused of abandoning his 5-year-old son in the woods.

Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said they're searching for 32-year-old Richard Dearman. The sheriff says Dearman told his son they had to hide last Wednesday because "the law was behind him," and told him to stand by a tree until he returned.

Authorities say the child woke up cold and alone 24 hours later, and eventually walked out of the woods, following the sound of a barking dog at a house where he found help. The sheriff said Monday that the boy had minor cuts, but is OK.