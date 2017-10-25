Sheriff's stepson charged with making threats against family

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The stepson of a Maryland sheriff has been charged with making threats against a public official after allegedly saying he planned to kill his family.

The Capital reports that 23-year-old Walter Paul Robinson Jr. of Ellicott City, stepson of Anne Arundel County Sheriff Ron Bateman, is being held without bond following his arrest Thursday.

Bateman, a three-term sheriff, filed for a protective order last week. He said Robinson called his sister last week and threatened to kill his family, including the sheriff, and then kill himself. Bateman wrote that his stepson blamed his family for a probation violation that could result in jail time.

In a statement over the weekend, Bateman had initially characterized his stepson's arrest as connected to opioid abuse.

