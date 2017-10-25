On 911 call, teen says he "snapped" when he killed parents

AUGUSTA, Maine — Court testimony reveals that a Maine teenager charged with killing his parents told a police dispatcher he "snapped" on the night of the stabbings.

Andrew Balcer (BAHL'-sur) is in court in Augusta on Wednesday, where officials are deciding whether to try him as an adult.

Balcer is charged with stabbing Alice and Antonio Balcer to death in their Winthrop home last Halloween. Balcer was 17 at the time, and has since turned 18.

A 911 recording playing in court includes Balcer saying he stabbed his mother in the back before stabbing his father when he woke up from the screams.