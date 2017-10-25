The Latest: Brazilian president reported hospitalized

SAO PAULO — The Latest on a debate on whether Brazilian President Michel Temer should be suspended and tried on corruption charges (all times local):

3:00 p.m.

A Brazilian lawmaker says that President Michel Temer has been hospitalized for an examination after experiencing "discomfort."

Carlos Marun is close ally of the president. He said Wednesday he did not think the issue was serious but did not provide any more details.

Earlier this month, Temer's office announced that he had been diagnosed with a partial coronary obstruction that would be treated with aspirin and a low-fat diet. Local media is reporting that the 77-year-old president's new hospitalization isn't related to his heart condition.