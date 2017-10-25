The Latest: Kenya Supreme Court can't hear petition on vote

NAIROBI, Kenya — The Latest on Kenya's election (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

The chief justice of Kenya's Supreme Court says the court cannot hear a last-minute petition to postpone Thursday's presidential election because it does not have a quorum of judges.

Chief Justice David Maraga appeared alone in the court Wednesday morning and said only he and one other judge had been able to attend the hearing.

The announcement appears to open the way to Thursday's vote proceeding.

The petition filed by three Kenyans including a human rights activist sought to postpone the repeat presidential election and argued that not enough has been done to ensure the process is free, fair and credible.

___

10:30 a.m.

Kenya's Supreme Court is set to hear a petition that seeks to postpone Thursday's repeat presidential election and argues that not enough has been done to ensure the process is free, fair and credible.

The court shocked Kenya last month when it nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in August, citing irregularities and illegalities and the electoral commission's unwillingness to let court-appointed technicians scrutinize its servers. Opposition leader Raila Odinga had challenged Kenyatta's victory, claiming hackers had infiltrated the servers and manipulated the vote.

Odinga has said he will not participate in the new election because the electoral commission has not been reformed. Kenyatta has insisted the vote continue.