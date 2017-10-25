The Latest: LA breaks another temperature record in heatwave

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on Southern California's fall heatwave (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

A heatwave is still hitting Southern California and Los Angeles has broken another temperature record.

The National Weather Service says downtown Los Angeles reached 100 Wednesday afternoon, surpassing the old record of 96 set in 1983.

The record comes a day after another record high temperature of 104 degrees was set in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The hot, dry Santa Ana winds that pumped up temperatures and fire danger in the region this week have been losing strength.

Forecasters warn that isolated strong gusts are possible.

___

Southern Californians are being warned of extreme fire danger as the region prepares to swelter through the third day of a heat wave.

The National Weather Service says about 20 heat records across the region were broken Tuesday, and Wednesday could see more records fall despite a slight overall dip in temperatures.

On Tuesday, it was 103 degrees at first pitch of Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The Dodgers beat the Houston Astros 3-1.

Firefighters quickly dousing most blazes that erupted. A blaze in rural Ventura County burned through more than 100 acres (40 hectares) of thick vegetation before crews managed to stop it from spreading.