The Latest: Police say body is missing Michigan teacher

PORTAGE, Mich.

5:32 p.m.

A body found buried in a remote area has been identified as a Michigan teacher who's been missing since May.

Police say Theresa Lockhart's identity was confirmed Wednesday, a day after her husband killed himself at his Portage home and left a map where investigators could find the body in Allegan County. Her body was found Tuesday.

Portage Public Safety Director Nicholas Armold says Christopher Lockhart left a note, admitting that he killed his wife and expressing remorse.

Lockhart was suspected in his wife's disappearance but hadn't been charged. Armold says police "didn't have enough to run with it."

4:54 p.m.

A man whose wife disappeared in May has been found dead in his southwestern Michigan home on the same day that a body was discovered miles away in a remote rural area.

Allegan County Undersheriff Mike Larsen declined to say if investigators believe it's the body of Theresa Lockhart, a high school Spanish teacher. But he says foul play is suspected.

Meanwhile, Christopher Lockhart was found dead in his Portage home Tuesday. Police believe he killed himself.

Larsen says the body was found Tuesday based on a tip. He says the body was buried in Allegan County's Valley Township.

Portage Deputy Chief John Blue suggested Lockhart left hints about his wife's whereabouts. He says he's hopeful the case will close "very soon."

