Trump arrives in Dallas for hurricane briefing, fundraising

DALLAS — President Donald Trump has arrived in Dallas for a hurricane briefing and Republican fundraising.

Trump will receive a briefing Wednesday on recovery efforts following powerful hurricanes that struck Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The meeting comes a day after the Senate sent the president a $36.5 billion measure to help areas that have been ravaged by hurricanes and wildfires. Trump is expected to sign the bill soon.

The White House has said a subsequent disaster aid request will cost tens of billions of dollars, and that Congress should consider spending cuts to finance it.

While in Dallas, Trump will also raise money for his joint fundraising committee with the Republican National Committee.