Turkey: Former minister forms party to challenge Erdogan
A
A
Share via Email
ANKARA, Turkey — A former Turkish interior minister and deputy parliament speaker has formed a new party hoping to challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in elections set for 2019.
The 61-year-old Meral Aksener founded the
Aksener is Turkey's first woman interior minister and served at that post between 1996 and 1997 until the government, a conservative-Islamist coalition, was ousted under military pressure.
At a ceremony marking the party's founding, Aksener suggested that she could run against Erdogan in the presidential elections.