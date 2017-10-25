UK economy grows slightly faster than expected in Q3

LONDON — Official figures show that the British economy grew by slightly more than expected in the three months through September, making it more likely that the Bank of England might raise interest rates next month.

The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that the British economy grew by a quarterly 0.4 per cent in the third quarter. Analysts had predicted a growth rate of 0.3 per cent .

The upbeat sign could persuade the Bank of England to raise its main interest rate from the record low of 0.25 per cent in November, in response to above-target inflation.