UK Labour Party suspends lawmaker accused of sexist remarks

LONDON — Britain's opposition Labour Party has suspended a lawmaker accused of making sexist and homophobic comments.

The party said Wednesday that Jared O'Mara has been suspended from the party's caucus in Parliament while an investigation is held, though he will continue to sit in the House of Commons.

O'Mara has been under fire since a political website published derogatory comments about women and gay men that he made online more than a decade ago, when he was in his early 20s.

He apologized, saying his views had changed, and resigned from Parliament's Women and Equalities Committee.