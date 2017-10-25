News / World

UN chief praises peacekeepers in Central African Republic

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the 72nd meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres paid tribute to the thousands of U.N. peacekeepers in Central African Republic on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 as he visited one of the most dangerous missions in the world that also has saw more allegations of sexual misconduct last year than anywhere else. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

BANGUI, Central African Republic — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has travelled to one of the most volatile towns in Central African Republic, where he thanked peacekeepers for their "extraordinary courage."

Nine United Nations peacekeepers have been killed so far this year in Bangassou, a town in the southeast where fighting has surged in recent months. Some 2,000 Muslim civilians are seeking refuge at the town's Catholic church, fearing attacks from Christian militias in the area.

Guterres praised the Moroccan and Cambodian peacekeepers in the area, saying they were protecting civilians under "very, very difficult circumstances."

Wednesday marked the second day of Guterres' visit to Central African Republic. The U.N. chief has said he hopes the trip highlights the problems facing the country as intercommunal violence has risen to its highest levels since 2014.

