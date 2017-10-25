US Ambassador Brown accepts advice after conduct complaint
A
A
Share via Email
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — U.S. Ambassador Scott Brown told a New Zealand
The Stuff
Brown, a former U.S. senator from Massachusetts, has been ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa since June. He was one of the first ambassadors tapped by President Donald Trump.
Brown attended the event with his wife and said he'd been complementing the well-dressed guests as they walked in. He said the complaints had come as a surprise but he accepted the advice from the inquiry.
"I was told that, 'You know, listen, you're not Scott Brown from Ryan, New Hampshire any more, you're an ambassador and you have to be culturally aware of different cultures, and different sensitivities.' And I'm always welcoming that kind of advice," Brown told Stuff.
He said there had been some cultural misunderstandings, but also that many people at the event didn't like Trump and he suspected there might be some political motivation behind the complaints.
"Sadly, it's politics, and it is what is," he told Stuff.
He said