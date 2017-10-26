Amazon shares soar as earnings beat expectations
NEW YORK — Shares of Amazon soared Thursday after the online retailer posted earnings that far surpassed Wall Street expectations.
The Seattle-based company reported net income of $256 million, or 52 cents per share, in the three months ending Sept. 30, above the 2 cents per share analysts had expected, according to FactSet. Revenue rose 34
Amazon.com Inc. shares, which are already up 30
The company, which is on the hunt for a second headquarters, also touted the results from its home devices. The results come a day after it announced a service called Amazon Key that will let people get their packages delivered to inside their doors.
