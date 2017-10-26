Anti-death penalty prosecutor's office to seek death penalty

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida prosecutor is seeking the death penalty after losing a legal battle with the governor over her previous blanket policy against executions.

Eryka Washington, a spokeswoman for Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala, confirmed Thursday that a seven-member panel of prosecutors unanimously agreed that the death penalty should be sought for a case in Ayala's circuit. Washington wouldn't name the suspect or victim. She would only say the homicide had occurred sometime since Ayala took office in January.