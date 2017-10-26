AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Thai funeral steeped in Buddhism, history with modern touch

BANGKOK (AP) — The funeral for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej is an elaborate, intricately planned event lasting five days. The ceremonies and processions are steeped in Buddhism, tradition and history and defined by modern and personal touches. Some facts about the events:

PAST AND PRESENT

The crematorium — a representation of mystical Mount Meru, where gods reside according to Buddhist and Hindu legends — is likely to be the most impressively ornate structure most Thais will see built in their country in their lifetimes. But some of their ancestors may have seen grander edifices, such as the 102.75-meter (337-foot) -high crematorium for King Borommakot of the Ayutthaya Kingdom in 1759.

However, 19th century monarch King Chulalongkorn, known for his attempts to modernize the country, thought it was time to downsize.

Premiums rising 34 per cent for most popular health plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Premiums for the most popular "Obamacare" plans are going up an average of 34 per cent , according to a study Wednesday that confirms dire predictions about the impact of political turmoil on consumers.

Window-shopping on HealthCare.gov went live Wednesday, so across the country consumers going online can see the consequences themselves ahead of the Nov. 1 start of sign-up season for 2018.

The consulting firm Avalere Health crunched newly released government data and found that the Trump administration's actions are contributing to the price hikes by adding instability to the underlying problems of the health law's marketplaces.

President Donald Trump puts the blame squarely on "Obamacare" saying the program is imploding, while ignoring warnings that his administration's actions could make things worse.

The Avalere analysis is for the 39 states using HealthCare.gov. Along with the increase for silver plans, premiums also are going up by double digits for different levels of coverage, including bronze (18 per cent ), gold (16 per cent ), and platinum (24 per cent ).

Fats Domino stirred New Orleans flavour into rock 'n' roll

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In appearance, Fats Domino wasn't a typical teen idol. He stood 5-feet-5 and weighed more than 200 pounds, with a wide, boyish smile and a haircut as flat as an album cover. But Domino sold more than 110 million records, with hits including "Blueberry Hill," ''Ain't That a Shame" and other standards of rock 'n' roll.

Domino, the amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music even as it honoured the grand, good- humoured tradition of the Crescent City, died early Tuesday. He was 89.

Mark Bone, chief investigator with the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, coroner's office, said Domino died of natural causes early Tuesday morning.

His dynamic performance style and warm vocals drew crowds for five decades. One of his show-stopping stunts was playing the piano while standing, throwing his body against it with the beat of the music and bumping the grand piano across the stage.

Domino's 1956 version of "Blueberry Hill" was selected for the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry of historic sound recordings worthy of preservation. The preservation board noted that Domino insisted on performing the song despite his producer's doubts, adding that Domino's "New Orleans roots are evident in the Creole inflected cadences that add richness and depth to the performance."

The hassle factor of flying to the US is about to rise

Flying to the United States is about to get more inconvenient, all in the name of security.

New security measures take effect Thursday at airports around the world. A spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration said the new steps will cover about 2,100 flights a day.

Here are highlights that you need to know.

WHICH AIRLINES AND PASSENGERS?

All of them. The new procedures apply to all flights to the U.S. from other countries. They will apply to both American citizens and foreigners.

Clerical sex abuse disclosures skyrocket in pope's Argentina

CASEROS, Argentina (AP) — Karen Maydana says she was 9 years old when the Rev. Carlos Jose fondled her at a church pew facing the altar. It was her first confession ahead of her first Holy Communion.

She blames the trauma of that moment in 2004 for a teenage suicide attempt. And yet she never spoke about it publicly until this year. After hearing that two women who attended her school in the Argentine town of Caseros were allegedly abused by the same priest, she joined them as complainants in a case that in July led to his arrest for investigation of aggravated sexual abuse.

"Unfortunately, there are many of us. But speaking about it now also gives you strength to carry on," Maydana, 22, said. "I have a 9-year-old niece who's receiving her Communion this year, and this is not going to happen to her."

The allegations are part of a growing trend: While Pope Francis struggles to make good on his "zero tolerance" pledge to fight clerical sex abuse worldwide, victims in his native Argentina are denouncing abuses in unprecedented numbers. An analysis by The Associated Press shows that the number of clerics publicly identified as alleged sexual abusers has increased dramatically in the last two years.

Experts attribute the spike to a cultural shift as victims feel more emboldened to denounce abuse, prosecutors are more inclined to investigate complaints of even decades-old abuse, the media are increasingly aggressive about reporting them and courts are willing to hand down stiff sentences.

Brazil's Temer survives corruption vote, but can he lead?

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President Michel Temer may have saved his job by convincing a small majority in Brazil's Congress not to suspend him and put him on trial for corruption, but his scandal-rocked government appears more weakened than ever.

The vote late Wednesday marked the second time in three months that Temer survived a legislative vote that could have suspended him for a trial. But analysts say he has spent so much political capital that he will be unlikely to push through a proposed overhaul of pensions and work rules aimed at reviving Brazil's economy.

Temer spent recent weeks shoring up support, doling out local projects, plum positions and favourable decrees in a successful bid to avoid being put on trial for charges of obstruction of justice and leading a criminal organization.

LA's Pederson, Utley start in place of Hernandez, Forsythe

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Left fielder Joc Pederson and second baseman Chase Utley get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series in place of Enrique Hernandez and Logan Forsythe, and shortstop Corey Seager moves from sixth to second in the batting order.

Chris Taylor bats leadoff and plays centre field Wednesday night, followed by Seager, third baseman Justin Turner, first baseman Cody Bellinger, right fielder Yasiel Puig, Pederson, catcher Austin Barnes, Utley and left-hander Rich Hill.

Center fielder George Springer tops an unchanged Houston Astros batting order, followed by third baseman Alex Bregman, second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, catcher Brian McCann, left fielder Marwin Gonzalez, right fielder Josh Reddick and right-hander Justin Verlander.

This story has been corrected to show that Reddick's first name is Josh, not Jose.

New details revealed in California mom's disappearance

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California sheriff released new details Wednesday in the mysterious case of a young mother who was found battered and bruised but alive along a freeway after she was missing for three weeks.

The Shasta County sheriff's department also released sketches of two suspects.

The department said investigators collected male DNA from the clothing that victim Sherri Papini was wearing when she was found on Thanksgiving and female DNA that was discovered on Papini's body. The samples have not been identified.

The bizarre case — with many of the most sensational details initially released by her husband in an exclusive interview with ABC — has baffled police and set social media buzzing.

Armchair detectives have scoured the internet's darkest corners for clues and others argue the case is a twisted hoax akin to the movie "Gone Girl."

Kenya opposition leader urges boycott on eve of repeat vote

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The leader of Kenya's main opposition party urged his supporters to boycott a rerun of the disputed presidential election scheduled for Thursday amid rising political tensions and fears of violence in East Africa's economic power.

Jubilant supporters of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who seeks a second term, celebrated the news that the election would proceed after a last-minute petition to the Supreme Court seeking to postpone the vote couldn't go forward. Kenyatta said security forces will be deployed nationwide to ensure order, and he urged Kenyans to vote while respecting the rights of those who don't.

His rival, opposition leader Raila Odinga, called on his political coalition to become a "resistance movement," accusing the president of moving a country known for relative stability and openness toward authoritarian rule.

"Do not participate," Odinga told a rally of thousands in Nairobi's Uhuru Park on the eve of the vote. The gathering was mostly peaceful, though police fired tear gas to disperse some groups of opposition supporters who occupied roads after the demonstration ended.