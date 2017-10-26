Argentina ex-leader Fernandez in court over terrorist attack
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez has appeared before a court as part of an investigation into a prosecutor's accusation that she covered up Iran's alleged involvement in Argentina's worst terrorist attack.
The 1994 bombing of a Jewish community
The special prosecutor investigating the case was found dead in his apartment in 2015, days after he made the charge against Fernandez.
Fernandez has denied the allegations and told reporters Thursday that President Mauricio Macri is politically manipulating the judge who ordered her to appear in court as part of the case. She declined to testify before the judge, and only presented a written statement.