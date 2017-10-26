Attorney: Mom lost baby for 14 months over unpaid court fees

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi judge has resigned after an attorney said the judge prevented a mother from seeing her baby for more than a year because of unpaid court fees.

John Shirley resigned Wednesday as youth court judge in Pearl. The mother, whose name wasn't released, regained custody of her now 18-month-old child.

Her attorney, Cliff Johnson of the MacArthur Justice Center at the University of Mississippi, says the mother and her then 4-month-old baby were passengers in a car that was stopped for a traffic violation in August 2016. Johnson says Shirley gave the grandmother custody of the baby after learning the mother had misdemeanour charges pending.