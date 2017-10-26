Attorney: Mom lost baby for 14 months over unpaid court fees
A
A
Share via Email
JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi judge has resigned after an attorney said the judge prevented a mother from seeing her baby for more than a year because of unpaid court fees.
John Shirley resigned Wednesday as youth court judge in Pearl. The mother, whose name wasn't released, regained custody of her now 18-month-old child.
Her attorney, Cliff Johnson of the MacArthur Justice Center at the University of Mississippi, says the mother and her then 4-month-old baby were passengers in a car that was stopped for a traffic violation in August 2016. Johnson says Shirley gave the grandmother custody of the baby after learning the mother had
Shirley says a MacArthur Center news release contained "lies," though he didn't specify what they were. Shirley says he has tried to protect children.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'She was sensational:' New Brunswick dentist killed at conference in Alberta
-
Special weather statement issued for Halifax with heavy rain, strong winds expected
-
Man plans to take B.C., Alberta to court in order to prove Bigfoot exists
-
From seaside to CEO: Halifax's Megan Leslie named new president of World Wildlife Fund Canada