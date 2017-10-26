Barclays 3Q profit rises following restructuring

LONDON — Barclays says third-quarter earnings rose 32 per cent as the London-based bank reported its first results since completing a post-financial crisis restructuring.

Pre-tax profit increased to 1.11 billion pounds ($1.47 billion) from 837 million pounds. The bank, which shed riskier assets and sold its African business to focus on Britain and North America, said Thursday that net income rose 41 per cent to 583 million pounds.

Chief Executive Jes Staley says the quarter "was particularly significant for Barclays as it was the first for many years in which we have not been in some state of restructuring."