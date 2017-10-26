News / World

China's Communist Party praises Xi as Marxist thinker

Chinese President Xi Jinping, one of the seven newly elected members of the Politburo Standing Committee, attends a press event at Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. The seven-member Standing Committee, the inner circle of Chinese political power, was paraded in front of assembled media on the first day following the end of the 19th Communist Party Congress.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

BEIJING — China's ruling Communist Party has praised President Xi Jinping as a Marxist thinker, adding to intense propaganda promoting Xi's personal image as he begins a second five-year term as leader.

The party added Xi's name to its constitution this week, a decision party spokesman Yang Weimin said Thursday was justified due to his "significant contribution" to ideology.

The official propaganda apparatus has promoted Xi's personal image with an intensity unseen since the 1970s under of Mao Zedong, founder of the communist government.

That has prompted some political analysts to suggest Xi is building a Mao-style cult of personality, but party spokespeople have denied that.

