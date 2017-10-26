Clemson's black student VP impeached after pledge protest
CLEMSON, S.C. — The student senate at Clemson University has voted to impeach the student government's
News outlets report that the vote was 40-18 Monday to impeach
Student Senator Miller Hoffman introduced the impeachment resolution, citing alleged misconduct. He denied that the motion was motivated by Stewart's pledge protest, or his race.
Clemson, in South Carolina, says its student body is 83
Stewart and other students sat through the pledge at a student government meeting on Sept. 25, in solidarity with NFL players protesting police brutality and racial oppression.