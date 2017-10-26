Clemson's black student VP impeached after pledge protest

CLEMSON, S.C. — The student senate at Clemson University has voted to impeach the student government's vice-president , a black man who recently refused to stand during the Pledge of Allegiance.

News outlets report that the vote was 40-18 Monday to impeach vice-president Jaren Stewart, setting up an impeachment trial.

Student Senator Miller Hoffman introduced the impeachment resolution, citing alleged misconduct. He denied that the motion was motivated by Stewart's pledge protest, or his race.

Clemson, in South Carolina, says its student body is 83 per cent white and 7 per cent African-American.